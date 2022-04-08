Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 37,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

