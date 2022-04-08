Henry Schuck Sells 188,120 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,274,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

