Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target Raised to €1,324.00 at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €1,312.00 ($1,441.76) to €1,324.00 ($1,454.95) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $966.62.

Shares of HESAY opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

