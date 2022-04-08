HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

