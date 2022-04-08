Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HIPO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Hippo by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 12,516,661 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,581,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,490,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

