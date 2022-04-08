Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 983.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

Hiscox stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 984.60 ($12.91). The stock had a trading volume of 276,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 941.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.47. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

