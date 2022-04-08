Honest Price Reaches $0.0186 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $105,411.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.07510299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.73 or 1.00522352 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.