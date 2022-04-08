Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.72. The company had a trading volume of 228,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,606. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.