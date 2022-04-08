Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 96,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

