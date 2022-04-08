Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,066 shares of company stock worth $29,708,579. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.