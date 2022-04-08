HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.10

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.28 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 105,093 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £110.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson bought 1,498,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £254,749.25 ($334,097.38).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

