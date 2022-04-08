HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $454.89

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $454.89, but opened at $442.26. HubSpot shares last traded at $449.26, with a volume of 411 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -272.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.77 and a 200-day moving average of $620.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

