Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

