Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $14,053.89 and approximately $23.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

