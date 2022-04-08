Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,500. Ichor has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $870.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

