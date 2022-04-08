ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $257.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

