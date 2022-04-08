Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

NYSE HSY opened at $222.71 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,687 shares of company stock valued at $205,899,400 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.