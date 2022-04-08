Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

