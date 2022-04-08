Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.