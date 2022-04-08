Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.