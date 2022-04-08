Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $320.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

