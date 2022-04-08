Ieq Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

