Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

