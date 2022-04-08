Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

