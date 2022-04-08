Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 203,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,114,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

