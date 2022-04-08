Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $551.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

