Ieq Capital LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

