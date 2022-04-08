Ieq Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.