Ieq Capital LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

