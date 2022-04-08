Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 432,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

