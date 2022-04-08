Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.