Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

