IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 2,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,145. The company has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

