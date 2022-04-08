Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.63

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.63 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 119,556 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IKA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £21,300 ($27,934.43). Also, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($157,192.47). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,222 shares of company stock worth $42,864,366.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

