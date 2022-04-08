Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 79.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

