Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.