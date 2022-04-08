Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.41.

ESTC opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

