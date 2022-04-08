Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $204,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

