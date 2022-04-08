Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.65. 821,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.