Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

IMNM stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

