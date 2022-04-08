Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 5281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $597.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

