Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

IMB opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,659.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,617.15. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

