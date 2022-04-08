INDUS (ETR:INH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.65

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €25.65 ($28.19) and last traded at €26.05 ($28.63), with a volume of 12343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €25.90 ($28.46).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on INDUS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on INDUS in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.37.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

