Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.52

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.52 and traded as low as C$23.57. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.73, with a volume of 4,682 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The company has a market cap of C$418.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.49.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.