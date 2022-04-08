Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

