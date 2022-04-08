Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.