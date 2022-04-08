Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

