Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
