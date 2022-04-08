Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.39.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.74 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

