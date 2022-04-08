Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

