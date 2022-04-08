Insider Buying: Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Purchases 206,854 Shares of Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) insider Sam Brougham purchased 206,854 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$188,030.29 ($141,376.15).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Sam Brougham purchased 180,385 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$163,068.04 ($122,607.55).

On Thursday, February 3rd, Sam Brougham purchased 219,494 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$229,151.74 ($172,294.54).

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

